YEREVAN. – President Serzh Sargsyan on Wednesday issued a congratulatory message to People’s Artist of the Republic of Armenia, violinist Ruben Aharonyan, on the occasion of his 70th birth anniversary.

“You are one of the devotees of the Armenian music art,” the President’s message reads, in particular. “You have always moved classical music lovers.

“You continue enriching the colors of chamber music art by sounding also the Armenian, everywhere.”