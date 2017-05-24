News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 24
USD
482.13
EUR
538.83
RUB
8.55
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.13
EUR
538.83
RUB
8.55
Show news feed
Turkey starts new “hunt” for Gülen Movement members
12:40, 24.05.2017
Region:Turkey
Theme: Politics

Operations have begun against the “Gülen Movement-member” employees of the Ministries of Development and National Education of Turkey, and of the Ankara Metropolitan City Hall of the capital city.  

The respective Ankara Prosecutor’s Office statement noted that, along the lines of the investigation into the members of the aforesaid movement, operations began, on Wednesday morning, to detain persons using the ByLock smartphone messaging application, which is considered the means of communication between the members of the Gülen Movement, according to Cumhuriyet (Republic) daily of Turkey.

An arrest warrant was issued for 120 state employees, 60 of whom are working at the Ankara Metropolitan City Hall, 30—at the Ministry of Development, and another 30 employees—at the Ministry of National Education.

The Gülen Movement is led by US-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Gülen, and Ankara accuses him and his movement of orchestrating the coup attempt in Turkey, in July 2016.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Human Rights Watch urges EU to make rights central to Erdogan meeting
EU leaders should signal that discussion of upgraded economic cooperation is dependent on Ankara’s willingness to tackle its human rights…
 Turkish prosecutor’s office demands 3,623 life sentences for Gülen
According to the investigation, he was the mastermind of the coup attempt in Turkey in July 2016...
 Turkey police raid renowned publishing house that publishes Armenian Genocide books
They confiscated over 2,000 books…
 UN concerned over mass arrests in Turkey
"With such a large number, it is highly unlikely that the suspensions and detentions will have met due process standards..."
 Istanbul policemen attack participants of May Day actions
Police officers attacked members of the Communist Party of Turkey who held protest actions with flags and banners…
Turkey PM steps down as ruling party leader
As a result of the constitutional amendments that were approved in the referendum, President Erdoğan can now become a political party member and lead the party…
More in topic
All
Human Rights Watch urges EU to make rights central to Erdogan meeting
EU leaders should signal that discussion of upgraded economic cooperation is dependent on Ankara’s willingness to tackle its human rights…
 About 20 people are in critical condition after Manchester attack
We’re dealing with injuries to major organs, we’re dealing with loss of limbs potentially...
 Brussels authorities ban any mass actions near Erdogan's hotel
Turkish leader will arrive in the capital of Belgium for a NATO summit on Wednesday evening...
Pope-Trump meeting lasts around 30 minutes
Trump was accompanied by 12 member-delegation...
 White House: Congress hearings show no Trump campaign-Russia collusion
There is still no evidence of any Russia-Trump campaign collusion...
 OSCE to conduct monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact
The NKR authorities have expressed their readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring and to ensure the safety of the OSCE Mission members…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news