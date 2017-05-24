News
Wednesday
May 24
News
Pope-Trump meeting lasts around 30 minutes
13:50, 24.05.2017
The meeting between Pope Francis and U.S. President Donald Trump lasted around 30 minutes.

Trump was accompanied by 12 member-delegation. First Lady Melania Trump and his daughter Ivanka wore black dresses and black veils, RIA Novosti reported.

After a short welcome and a handshake Pope and U.S. leader had a face-to-face meeting. After the conversation Trump introduced members of the delegation, including Ivanka’s husband Jared Kushner.

Pope offered Trump an olive branch as a symbol of peace as well as the texts of his three speeches. 

