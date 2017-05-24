Mkrtchyan: We will participate in translating textbooks of Armenian schools in Georgia

YEREVAN. – The Ministries of Education and Science of Armenia and Georgia have signed a memorandum on setting up a workgroup to resolve the education-related problems of the Armenian schools in Georgia.

The Acting Minister of Education and Science of Armenia, Levon Mkrtchyan, noted the aforementioned at a press conference on Wednesday.

“We signed a very effective memorandum,” he said. “Aside from intentions, a specific task was formed in the memorandum, for the first time.

“The most important result is that we [Armenia] will have our participation in the translation of textbooks [of the Armenian schools in Georgia] because the translation quality was rather low, and many problems were arising from this. Also, we will have participation in the training process of many [Armenian-language] teachers [in Georgia].

“The Javakheti [the densely Armenian-populated Samtskhe-Javakheti Region of Georgia] Armenians are the guarantors of Armenian-Georgian friendship; and if we look [at the matter] from this viewpoint, [we will see that] our two countries have very serious strategic issues.”