News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 24
USD
482.13
EUR
538.83
RUB
8.55
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.13
EUR
538.83
RUB
8.55
Show news feed
Mkrtchyan: We will participate in translating textbooks of Armenian schools in Georgia
14:03, 24.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – The Ministries of Education and Science of Armenia and Georgia have signed a memorandum on setting up a workgroup to resolve the education-related problems of the Armenian schools in Georgia.  

The Acting Minister of Education and Science of Armenia, Levon Mkrtchyan, noted the aforementioned at a press conference on Wednesday. 

“We signed a very effective memorandum,” he said. “Aside from intentions, a specific task was formed in the memorandum, for the first time.

“The most important result is that we [Armenia] will have our participation in the translation of textbooks [of the Armenian schools in Georgia] because the translation quality was rather low, and many problems were arising from this. Also, we will have participation in the training process of many [Armenian-language] teachers [in Georgia]. 

“The Javakheti [the densely Armenian-populated Samtskhe-Javakheti Region of Georgia] Armenians are the guarantors of Armenian-Georgian friendship; and if we look [at the matter] from this viewpoint, [we will see that] our two countries have very serious strategic issues.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
More in topic
All
Portantino’s earmark for Armenian Genocide education passes Senate subcommittee
Teachers will be trained…
 Armenian Students’ Association formed at US university
One of most important ASA actions takes place every year on April 24, the anniversary of Armenian Genocide…
 May 22 is International Day for Biological Diversity
The UN General Assembly declared this day with a special resolution…
 Russian Empire officer, whose coffin with his remains was found in Turkey, is identified
Lieutenant Colonel Karl Rzhepetsky is believed to have died in 1894, after an illness…
 Mexicans try to lynch Russian, for offensive videos on Internet
They demand that he be deported from Mexico because of “his manifestation of hatred toward Mexicans”…
 Armenia to have the world’s longest zip-line (PHOTOS)
The respective fundraiser will run for 30 days…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news