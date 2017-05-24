Brussels authorities ban any mass actions near Erdogan's hotel

Mayor of Brussels, Ivan Meyer has banned any mass gatherings in front of the hotel at Stephanie Square, where Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will stay, Lenta reported quoting La Libre.

The Turkish leader will arrive in the capital of Belgium for a NATO summit on Wednesday evening.

According to Meyer, such a decision was made after demonstrators who were holding an action outside the Turkish ambassador’s residence in Washington to protest Turkish leader's visit, were attacked by a group of Turks, including also the presidents' bodyguards. As a result of the clashes, nine people were injured, two of them seriously injured. Two more were detained, one of them was charged with insulting a police officer.

Supporters of the Turkish president launched a campaign on Facebook, urging members of the local Turkish diaspora to hold rally at 6p.m. on May 24. More than 700 people noted that they are going to participate in the action.