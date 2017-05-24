News
Wednesday
May 24
About 20 people are in critical condition after Manchester attack
15:26, 24.05.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

About 20 people, hospitalized after the terrorist attack at the Manchester Arena, are in critical condition, Jon Rouse, chief officer of the Greater Manchester Health and Social Care Partnership told BBC.

“We’re dealing with injuries to major organs, we’re dealing with loss of limbs potentially, we’re dealing with embedded objects, all the horrific injuries that you would expect from the event that happened,” he informed.

According to Rouse, the victims were “receiving round-the-clock treatment from doctors and nurses”.

He also said that 64 were receiving hospital treatment.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
