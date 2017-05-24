Economist: Armenia recorded 13% industrial growth

YEREVAN. – A 13-percent growth was recorded in the industry sector of Armenia, said Bagrat Asatryan, Central Bank of Armenia (CBA) former Chairman and economist, at a press conference on Wednesday.

As per Asatryan, a growth in exports, as compared with imports, also was registered in the country.

“[But] there is a pretty deep drop in construction ,” he added.

The economist noted, however, that remittances grew by 10 percent.

“But we can’t speak about an economic development,” stated the CBA former chief.

Bagrat Asatryan added that there was a decline in Armenia’s energy sector, too.