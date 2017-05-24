Man with knife detained near Buckingham Palace

Law enforcers detained a man armed with a knife on Mall Street, near Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, The Telegraph reported quoting London police.

“At 10:40am patrolling officers detained & arrested a man in The Mall in poss. of a knife. No injuries. Not believed to be terrorist related,” London's Metropolitan Police tweeted.

The man was detained by police on The Mall just moments before the Queen Elizabeth II passed by in a car.

On May 23, Prime Minister Theresa May raised Britain's terror threat to critical in connection with Manchester terror attack.

The suicide bombing happened on May 22 following a pop concert by US singer Ariana Grande. At least 22 people, including 12 children, were killed, 64 were receiving hospital treatment, some as outpatients, and 20 people remained in critical care. In addition, nine people, most of whom are teenagers, are considered missing.