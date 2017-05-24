News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 24
USD
482.13
EUR
538.83
RUB
8.55
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.13
EUR
538.83
RUB
8.55
Show news feed
Man with knife detained near Buckingham Palace
16:27, 24.05.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Law enforcers detained a man armed with a knife on Mall Street, near Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, The Telegraph reported quoting London police.

“At 10:40am patrolling officers detained & arrested a man in The Mall in poss. of a knife. No injuries. Not believed to be terrorist related,” London's Metropolitan Police tweeted.

The man was detained by police on The Mall just moments before the Queen Elizabeth II passed by in a car.

On May 23, Prime Minister Theresa May raised Britain's terror threat to critical in connection with Manchester terror attack.

The suicide bombing happened on May 22 following a pop concert by US singer Ariana Grande. At least 22 people, including 12 children, were killed, 64 were receiving hospital treatment, some as outpatients, and 20 people remained in critical care.  In addition, nine people, most of whom are teenagers, are considered missing.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Czech police look for Armenian national accused of attempted murder of 2 people
“The police dispose of sufficient amount of evidence to accuse the Armenian national of the occurrence..."
 Canadian Armenian woman among injured in Times Square car incident
Elena Avetisyan, 38, is fighting for her life…
 Armenian who returned from Azerbaijan captivity does not appeal 9-year sentence for murder
Ever since returning from captivity, however, Arsen Khojoyan was complaining of physical and mental problems…
 Armenia soldier in satisfactory condition after landmine explosion
But he had undergone surgery and his leg was amputated…
 Young man, charged with murder of Russian soldier in Gyumri, declines from public defender’s services
Dmitry Yalpayev was found dead on April 22, and with a stab wound on his neck…
 Armenia villager in satisfactory condition after landmine explosion
His right leg, however, was amputated…
More in topic
All
Armenia emergency minister is in Mexico
In Cancún, Tonoyan will attend the UN 2017 Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction…
 Manchester Arena blast kills 19 people
The blast happened at 10:35pm on Monday following a pop concert by the US singer Ariana Grande...
 Karabakh ombudsman: Safarov's extradition linked to Azerbaijani atrocities during April war
Safarov's glorification was accompanied by the state encouragement to set his crime exemplary for the Azerbaijani youth...
Armenia President condoles with Iran counterpart
In connection with the mine collapse in the neighboring country…
 3 policemen killed in Cairo police patrol attack
Unknown gunmen armed with machineguns attacked a police patrol in Cairo, killing three policemen and wounding five...
 France presidential elections: Voting results not counted in precinct where Le Pen won
Even though the city hall formally apologized to the residents for the slip-up…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news