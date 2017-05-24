Armenia acting agriculture minister delivers report to President (PHOTOS)

he Acting Minister of Agriculture of Armenia, Ignati Arakelyan, on Wednesday had a work meeting with President Serzh Sargsyan.

At the talk, Arakelyan delivered a report on the ongoing structural reforms at the ministry, the priority issues of Armenia’s agriculture, and the continued targeted state assistance programs in this sector.

The President, in turn, gave the acting minister several instructions in connection with the issues which Arakelyan had raised in his report, and instructed to promote the development of agriculture in Armenia.