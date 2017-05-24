News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 24
USD
482.13
EUR
538.83
RUB
8.55
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.13
EUR
538.83
RUB
8.55
Show news feed
World Information Technology and Services Alliance chief to visit Armenia
16:58, 24.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

YEREVAN. – Chairman of the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA) will arrive in Armenia, within the framework of the DigiTec 2017 annual technology forum.

Aleksandr Yesayan, President of the Union of Information Technology Enterprises (UITE) of Armenia, informed the aforementioned at a press conference on Wednesday. 

In addition to the main topics of this forum, its discussants will confer also on the preparations for the next World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT), which is slated for 2019. 

Around 2,000 IT entrepreneurs are expected to attend the 2019 forum in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
2 new types of Stories to appear in Instagram
Currently, over 200 million people make use of Stories in Instagram every day...
 Armenian students to present OnlineKodak startup for president's award
“We offer to upload photos for printing via our website..."
 Google picks best mobile apps for Android operating system
Hooked app was named a standout startup, Mushroom 11- Standout Indie, Animal Jam - Best App For Kids...
 Slow Internet may seriously threaten health
Within the framework of a research project, the scientists asked 200 volunteers to watch a video on smartphones and tablets...
 Zangi to be available in UAE in mid-June
Zangi is considered to be the application, which ensures the clearest audio connection as compared to all other messengers...
 New photos of iPhone 8 appear on Internet
It will not have a 3.5mm headphone jack...
More in topic
All
2 new types of Stories to appear in Instagram
Currently, over 200 million people make use of Stories in Instagram every day...
 Armenian students to present OnlineKodak startup for president's award
“We offer to upload photos for printing via our website..."
 Google picks best mobile apps for Android operating system
Hooked app was named a standout startup, Mushroom 11- Standout Indie, Animal Jam - Best App For Kids...
 Zangi to be available in UAE in mid-June
Zangi is considered to be the application, which ensures the clearest audio connection as compared to all other messengers...
 New photos of iPhone 8 appear on Internet
It will not have a 3.5mm headphone jack...
PicsArt co-founder Hovhannes Avoyan: Why the AI hype cycle won’t end anytime soon?
Avoyan published an article about Artificial Intelligence (AI) on VentureBeat.com...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news