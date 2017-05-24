World Information Technology and Services Alliance chief to visit Armenia

YEREVAN. – Chairman of the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA) will arrive in Armenia, within the framework of the DigiTec 2017 annual technology forum.

Aleksandr Yesayan, President of the Union of Information Technology Enterprises (UITE) of Armenia, informed the aforementioned at a press conference on Wednesday.

In addition to the main topics of this forum, its discussants will confer also on the preparations for the next World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT), which is slated for 2019.

Around 2,000 IT entrepreneurs are expected to attend the 2019 forum in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.