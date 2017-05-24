News
Berlin to discuss situation round Incirlik Air Base at NATO summit
21:10, 24.05.2017
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Germany is going to raise the issue of using Incirlik Air Base, as well as discuss Turkey’s refusal to provide German deputies access to it at the NATO summit.

German Vice-Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel told the aforementioned at the press-conference after the talks with Chinese FM Wang Yi on Wednesday, TASS reports.

"This is a serious situation. It doesn’t allow to develop the dialogue between Turkey and Germany,” he said. “I think we will be able to discuss this issue at the NATO summit tomorrow,” German Vice-Chancellor added.

The relations between Berlin and Ankara worsened after the Turkish authorities informed the German government about refusing the access of Bundestag deputies to Incirlik. In response, Berlin stated about the intention to redeploy the military subunits allocated in Turkey, which participate in the organization of western coalition against the Islamic State terrorist group.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
