Wednesday
May 24
Wednesday
May 24
PM: Armenia stands ready to provide necessary support to Iranian businessmen
18:01, 24.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. - Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan on Wednesday received the delegation led by Iranian Minister of Agriculture Mahmoud Hojjati.

The PM underscored the importance of economic cooperation development with Iran, noting that the implementation of joint investment programs in the agricultural sector can significantly contribute to this, also fostering the growth of commodity turnover volumes.

Karapetyan stressed that the involvement of Iranian capital in the free trade zone being established in Meghri will give a new impetus to the expansion and deepening of bilateral economic ties. The PM also noted that the Armenian Government is ready to provide necessary support to the Iranian businessmen in order to launch their activity in Armenia. 

Karapetyan expressed conviction that this will allow the Iranian side to enter the Eurasian Economic Union and GSP+ system European market on favorable conditions.

Mahmoud Hojjati, for his part, thanked the PM, underscoring the importance of  the further development of economic cooperation. He also noted that the economic capacities of two countries having much in common should complement each other, giving new impetus to the growth of commodity turnover. Mr Hojjati expressed satisfaction with the results of the meetings with Armenian partners.

Issues related to the possibility of establishing Iranian product quality assessment office, export and import company in Armenia, implementation of programs in the sphere of pisciculture, as well as opening a joint tomato processing plant in the country were discussed at the meeting as well. 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
