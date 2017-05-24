News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 24
USD
482.13
EUR
538.83
RUB
8.55
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.13
EUR
538.83
RUB
8.55
Show news feed
CBA representative: Interest rate is dropping in Armenia
18:27, 24.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

In the recent years the interest rate has been steadily dropping in Armenia, Head of the Financial System Stability and Development Department of the Central Bank of Armenia (CBA), Andranik Grogoryan, said at a press-conference on Wednesday.

In 2015, growth in interest of deposit, especially in Armenian drams, was observed but in 2016 the reduction continued both in terms of deposits and loans.  

In 2016, rates of all financial instruments reduced by at least 1 percentage point (100 basis points) in respect of all the financial instruments, he said.

The risk reduction in the system contributed to this. The capital adequacy ratio (CAR), which compares the bank capital and its assets grew by 3.8 percentage points on average in the Armenian bank system in 2016, reaching 20 percent, the permissible minimum being 12 percent.

The percentage of nonprime loans has also reduced. In January 2016, it amounted to 7.95 percent, dropping to 6.2 percent in March 2017. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar continues to decline in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also dropped in the country…
 Armenia acting agriculture minister delivers report to President (PHOTOS)
President Sargsyan instructed to promote the development of this sector in the country…
 Economist: Armenia recorded 13% industrial growth
A growth in exports, as compared with imports, also was registered in the country…
 Armenia government considers Doing Business 2017
The PM instructed the acting minister of economic development and investments…
 Economist: Armenia recorded 5.7% economic activity in first 4 months of 2017
As per Asatryan, however, although this is something positive, what occurred in the recent parliamentary elections overshadows everything…
 Start-uppers present new business ideas on tourism in Armenia’s Areni
The course was held on the basis of the traditional Japanese One-Village One-Product (OVOP) ideology...
More in topic
All
PM: Armenia stands ready to provide necessary support to Iranian businessmen
Karapetyan expressed conviction that this will allow the Iranian side to enter the Eurasian Economic Union and GSP+ system European market...
 Dollar continues to decline in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also dropped in the country…
 Armenia acting agriculture minister delivers report to President (PHOTOS)
President Sargsyan instructed to promote the development of this sector in the country…
 Economist: Armenia recorded 13% industrial growth
A growth in exports, as compared with imports, also was registered in the country…
 Armenia government considers Doing Business 2017
The PM instructed the acting minister of economic development and investments…
 Realtor: Armenia banks are not ready to reduce mortgage rates
But the rates need to go down from 10-12 percent to up to 6-7 percent, in three to four years…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news