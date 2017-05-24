Armenia State Tourism Committee: We want to facilitate visa regime for Japanese guests

YEREVAN. - The State Tourism Committee of Armenia will continue to facilitate the visa regime for Japanese citizens in order to attract more tourists to the country.

Chairman of the Committee, Zamine Zeytuntsyan, said the aforementioned at the seminar “Armenia as tourist destination on world map” on Wednesday.

The visa waiver proved to be successful in case of Iran. The Iranians also used to be among the leaders according to their visits in Armenia (coming second after Russians). During March holidays in 2017, 23 percent more tourists visited Armenia as compared to last year.

Visa waiver (unilateral) gave a good account to itself in case of EU citizens and US.