Official: Average tourist spends $800 in Armenia

YEREVAN. 0 Average tourist visiting Armenia spends roughly $800 per trip. The aim of the state is to bring this figure to $1000, Chairwoman of the State Tourism Committee of the Armenian Ministry of Economic Development and Investments, Zamine Zeytuntsyan, said at the seminar “Armenia as tourist destination on world map” on Wednesday.

This requires offering more services, which will prove to be interesting to guests, as well as increase in the number of tours and hotels in the provinces. In this case it will be possible to keep tourists longer here. They will thus leave for provinces not from morning till evening, staying overnight in Yerevan, but go and stay there for several days.