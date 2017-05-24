Professor: Corruption in Armenia and Karabakh issue are obstacles to cooperation with Iran

YEREVAN. - The relations between Armenia and Iran are the result of blockade between Turkey and Azerbaijan, as well as the attempt to reduce the dependence on Russia.

Professor of Tehran University, Robert Makarian, stated the aforementioned, speaking at the international conference “End of Transition: Armenia 25 Years On, Now What?” held in Yerevan on Wednesday.

In his words, Armenia has a significant place in the Iranian strategy. The geographic location can allow Armenia to carry out transit of Iranian gas in Europe, Russia and the Black Sea region. But there are a number of obstacles on this path, he noted.

“Thanks to the geopolitical and strategic importance, the South Caucasus region has become the center of international and regional competition. The political situation in Armenia, corruption, the Karabakh issue and conflict with Azerbaijan are obstacles on the way to cooperation with Iran,” Markarian said