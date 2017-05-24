News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 24
USD
482.13
EUR
538.83
RUB
8.55
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.13
EUR
538.83
RUB
8.55
Show news feed
Professor: Corruption in Armenia and Karabakh issue are obstacles to cooperation with Iran
18:53, 24.05.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Iran
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. - The relations between Armenia and Iran are the result of blockade between Turkey and Azerbaijan, as well as the attempt to reduce the dependence on Russia.

Professor of Tehran University, Robert Makarian, stated the aforementioned, speaking at the international conference “End of Transition: Armenia 25 Years On, Now What?” held in Yerevan on Wednesday.

In his words, Armenia has a significant place in the Iranian strategy. The geographic location can allow Armenia to carry out transit of Iranian gas in Europe, Russia and the Black Sea region. But there are a number of obstacles on this path, he noted.

“Thanks to the geopolitical and strategic importance, the South Caucasus region has become the center of international and regional competition. The political situation in Armenia, corruption, the Karabakh issue and conflict with Azerbaijan are obstacles on the way to cooperation with Iran,” Markarian said 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
PM: Armenia stands ready to provide necessary support to Iranian businessmen
Karapetyan expressed conviction that this will allow the Iranian side to enter the Eurasian Economic Union and GSP+ system European market...
 Armenia MOD: Military cooperation with Iran has great prospects
This collaboration comprises numerous areas and domains…
 Expert: Reelected Iran president is ready for joint projects with Armenia
The formation of bilateral and trilateral cooperation—with Iran’s participation—will increase Armenia’s political role in the region…
 Armenia president congratulates Rouhani
“I am hopeful that through our joint efforts, the traditionally warm and friendly Armenian-Iranian relations will continue to develop...
 Iran has growing interest in multimodal transport via Armenia
To and from European countries…
 Armenia President condoles with Iran counterpart
In connection with the mine collapse in the neighboring country…
More in topic
All
Armenia president meets with command staff of armed forces
The meeting was held at the Administrative Complex of the Defense Ministry...
 Trump: Meeting with Pope Francis determines me to pursue peace
Honor of a lifetime to meet His Holiness Pope Francis...
G7 leaders to focus on Manchester attack and relations with Russia
Relations with Russia will also become another topic of discussion...
General Vicar of Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople resigns
With Archbishop Ateşyan’s stepping down, the start has been given for the process of the election of the Patriarch…
 Human Rights Watch urges EU to make rights central to Erdogan meeting
EU leaders should signal that discussion of upgraded economic cooperation is dependent on Ankara’s willingness to tackle its human rights…
 About 20 people are in critical condition after Manchester attack
We’re dealing with injuries to major organs, we’re dealing with loss of limbs potentially...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news