Wednesday
May 24
Wednesday
May 24
Official: Only 10% of Diaspora Armenians visited their homeland
19:12, 24.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Diaspora
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. - Only 10 percent of Diaspora Armenians have visited Armenia at least once, Chairwoman of the State Tourism Committee of the Armenian Ministry of Economic Development and Investments, Zamine Zeytuntsyan, said at the seminar “Armenia as tourist destination on world map” on Wednesday.

Many of them, who can afford doing this, don’t visit the country due to their mentality, attaching political rather than touristic significance to the country.

“On visiting Armenia, many of them find out with surprise that there is much to look at in Armenia,” she noted. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
