Official: Only 10% of Diaspora Armenians visited their homeland

YEREVAN. - Only 10 percent of Diaspora Armenians have visited Armenia at least once, Chairwoman of the State Tourism Committee of the Armenian Ministry of Economic Development and Investments, Zamine Zeytuntsyan, said at the seminar “Armenia as tourist destination on world map” on Wednesday.

Many of them, who can afford doing this, don’t visit the country due to their mentality, attaching political rather than touristic significance to the country.

“On visiting Armenia, many of them find out with surprise that there is much to look at in Armenia,” she noted.