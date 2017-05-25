Glendale artist joins Armenia Culture Week in Japan

Armenian embassy in Japan invited Glendale artist Srboohie Abajian to exhibit her art earlier this month during “Armenia Culture Week” that was held in Tokyo from May 9 to 14.

The artist showed video footage of her “Murals on the Sky” project that consists of five 9-foot-by-4-foot outdoor sculptures, depicting eyes, hands and faces that show human emotion expressed by people demanding their rights, Los Angeles Times reported.

Artist's daughter Mayreni is currently an exchange student in Tokyo. She decided to share Armenian culture with Japanese children as part of a volunteer project organized by the embassy. There she said that her mother is an artist.

Others featured in the exhibition in Tokyo were artist Dana Walrath and the late French-Armenian painter Jean Jansem, both of Armenian origin.