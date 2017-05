YEREVAN. - Armenian banks will regularly hold pen tests, Head of Financial System Regulation Department of the Central Bank of Armenia (CBA), Mher Abrahamyan, said the aforementioned at a press-conference on Wednesday.

Apart from this, the process of transition of banks to ISO 27000 information security standard is underway.

Earlier, Deputy Chairman of CBA, Vakhtang Abrahamyan, stated that this process should end by the end of 2017.