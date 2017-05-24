Armenia Defense Minister, Chinese Ambassador discuss collaboration

YEREVAN. - Acting Defense Minister of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan on Wednesday received Chinese Ambassador to Armenia Tian Erlong.

During the meeting, Ambassador Erlong introduced newly-appointed military and air force attaché of the Chinese Embassy to Armenia, Senior Colonel Zhan Fenghua.

Sargsyan congratulated the military attaché on assuming his post, wishing him good luck in providing his services in Armenia.

During the meeting, the sides praised the current level of Armenian-Chinese relations, including in the defense sector. They also discussed ways of further expansion and development of collaboration.