Hovannisian: ORO Bloc forces will decide whether to act together or separately

YEREVAN. - Participants of Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian (ORO) Bloc will decide whether they will act together or separately, leader of Heritage Party, Raffi Hovannisian, told Armenian News – NEWS.am Wednesday.

Referring to his further activity and information on that he is going to leave Armenia and permanently relocate to US, Hovannisian said: “I returned to Armenian with my family almost 30 years ago. This is my and our homeland, and I won’t go anywhere.”

Asked whether ORO Bloc will actively engage in politics, he said: “The bloc will decide itself. You know that the bloc combined the most diverse directions and political figures in the pre-election period. Now that the election or “non-election” has already ended, the forces included in the bloc will decide whether they will act together or separately.”

According to the party leader, Armenian opposition forces should enlarge. Approximately in late June Heritage will hold a congress, he said. “The main message of the congress will the following: yes, the election was rigged but stemming from the de facto situation, the old and new friends of the bloc and wider civil society should provide a real alternative to our nation,” Hovannisian added.

Furthermore, he didn’t rule out the cooperation with Yelk (Way Out) and Tsarukyan blocs. “It remains to be seen. Political struggle is a training course. I learnt these lessons long ago, whereas my colleagues are learning them only now. We are open to cooperation both with the parliamentary and non-parliamentary political forces. I am not to judge: everyone should work on themselves. But I think if the parliamentary opposition is modest and consistent and keeps the doors open, not being full of conceit, the cooperation will be a success. I would very much like Gagik Tsarukyan not to leave the Liberty Square several years ago, when there was an opportunity to change the situation, but that was his decision,” Hovannisian concluded.