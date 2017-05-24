News
Protests in Brazil grow into clashes with police
22:44, 24.05.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Dozens of thousands of people took to the streets of Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday demanding the resignation of Brazilian President Michel Temer, stopping of harsh reforms and snap elections. The protest grew into clashes with the police, who used tear gas and stun grenades for dispersing the crowd heading for the presidential residence, AFP reports.

According to the agency, the protest was organized by trade unions and left groups. According to the estimates of the police, 25,000 people took part in the protest but the protestors claim that their number was much more. Many of them wore T-shirts with the inscription “Election now!” 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
