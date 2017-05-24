US Congressmen urge to condemn attack on peaceful protestors outside Turkish Embassy

According to high-ranking congressman, the US House of Representatives should officially condemn the attack of Turkish bodyguards on the peaceful protestors outside the Turkish Embassy in Washington, D.C, Reuters reports, citing a Congress representative.

The leadership of the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs, as well as the leaders of republicans and democrats are drafting a resolution condemning the violence against the peaceful protestors and urging to hold those guilty liable.

Chairman of the Committee Ed Royce, House majority leader Kevin McCarthy, as well as democrats Eliot Engel and Steny Hoyer came up with the aforementioned initiative. They also urge to take steps for such incidents not to recur in the future.

The bodyguards of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan attacked the peaceful protestors outside the Turkish Embassy in Washington, D.C., on May 16. Consequently, some of the protestors sustained injuries and were taken to hospital.

As a result of the clashes 11 people, including police officers, were injured. Two people were arrested but nobody has been charged so far.