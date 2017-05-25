Noah’s Ark discovered on Mount Ararat?

Scientists may have discovered the remains of Noah’s Ark in what could be the biggest Biblical archaeological discovery of all time.

A team of evangelical Christian explorers found what they claim is “99.9 percent” certainly evidence of Noah’s Ark beneath snow and volcanic debris on Mount Ararat, according to The Daily Express.

Noah’s Ark Ministries International, a Hong Kong-based documentary team, claim to have found wooden pieces from a structure which carbon dates back 4,800 years and was found around 400 meters above sea level.

Yeung Wing-cheung, a filmmaker who helped discover the remains, said: “It’s not 100 percent that it is Noah’s Ark, but we think it is 99.9 percent that this is it.”

Another team member, Panda Lee, said: “I saw a structure built with plank-like timber.

“Each plank was about eight inches wide. I could see tenons, proof of ancient construction predating the use of metal nails.

“We walked about 100 meters to another site. I could see broken wood fragments embedded in a glacier, and some 20 meters long.”

The team stated that the structure had several compartments, including wooden beams.

Additionally, they discovered what seem to be wooden walls, doors, nails, and even staircases.