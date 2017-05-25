Suicide bombers kill 3 police officers in Indonesia

Two suspected suicide bombers killed three Indonesian police officers and injured ten people on Wednesday night in twin blasts near a bus station in the capital city, police said, reported Reuters news agency.

The suicide bombers also died in the explosions.

The blasts went off five minutes apart at Jakarta’s Kampung Melayu bus terminal.

National Police said examination of the scene had shown that there appeared to have been two suicide bombers, not one as originally thought.

In addition, five officers and five civilians were wounded in the blasts.