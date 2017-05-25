News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 25
USD
482.13
EUR
538.83
RUB
8.55
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.13
EUR
538.83
RUB
8.55
Show news feed
Theresa May to confront Trump over Manchester leaks
11:17, 25.05.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to raise UK concerns over the leaking of intelligence about the Manchester bomb attack to the US press when she meets US president Donald Trump, BBC reported.

It is expected that the British Prime Minister will discuss this issue with Trump when they meet at a NATO summit in Brussels later on Thursday.

The pictures appeared in the New York Times a day after the bomber's name was briefed to the US media against the wishes of Greater Manchester Police, and just hours after Home Secretary Amber Rudd issued a plea to US authorities not to leak material about the atrocity.

The newspaper allegedly managed to receive photos made by British investigators at the site of the tragedy.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Woman detained over Manchester attack
Manchester attacker Salman Abedi’s father and his two brothers are among detainees…
 Suicide bombers kill 3 police officers in Indonesia
The twin blasts went off five minutes apart near a bus station in capital city Jakarta…
 Terrorism to be key topic at NATO summit
In his words, at the summit the topic of terrorism will prevail over the migration crisis...
 About 20 people are in critical condition after Manchester attack
We’re dealing with injuries to major organs, we’re dealing with loss of limbs potentially...
 Manchester suicide bomber returns home from Libya days before deadly attack
Whether the Manchester bomber had received terrorist training at a jihadist camp in Libya...
World attractions illuminated with colors of UK flag
In memory of the victims of terrorism in Manchester…
More in topic
All
Newspaper: Armenia President holds talks at MOD
It is assumed that the meeting, whose details are kept secret, is linked to the developments in the Karabakh issue…
 US Congressmen urge to condemn attack on peaceful protestors outside Turkish Embassy
The leadership of the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs, as well as the leaders of republicans and democrats are drafting a resolution...
 Terrorism to be key topic at NATO summit
In his words, at the summit the topic of terrorism will prevail over the migration crisis...
 Berlin to discuss situation round Incirlik Air Base at NATO summit
The relations between Berlin and Ankara worsened after the Turkish authorities informed the German government about refusing the access of Bundestag deputies to Incirlik...
 Hovannisian: ORO Bloc forces will decide whether to act together or separately
According to the party leader, Armenian opposition forces should enlarge...
 Armenia Defense Minister, Chinese Ambassador discuss collaboration
Ambassador Erlong introduced newly-appointed military and air force attaché of the Chinese Embassy to Armenia, Senior Colonel Zhan Fenghua...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news