Theresa May to confront Trump over Manchester leaks

British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to raise UK concerns over the leaking of intelligence about the Manchester bomb attack to the US press when she meets US president Donald Trump, BBC reported.

It is expected that the British Prime Minister will discuss this issue with Trump when they meet at a NATO summit in Brussels later on Thursday.

The pictures appeared in the New York Times a day after the bomber's name was briefed to the US media against the wishes of Greater Manchester Police, and just hours after Home Secretary Amber Rudd issued a plea to US authorities not to leak material about the atrocity.

The newspaper allegedly managed to receive photos made by British investigators at the site of the tragedy.