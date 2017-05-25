Armenia ex-official: Azerbaijan lost in military, political terms

YEREVAN. – Azerbaijan is losing in political and military terms, stated Vagharshak Harutyunyan, former Defense Minister of Armenia, speaking to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In his words, during the events that occurred in April of the year past, Baku wished to force the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group Co-Chairs to propose an option that envisions handing over of territories to Azerbaijan.

“[But] they [Azerbaijan] could not achieve this,” stressed Harutyunyan. “On the contrary, the Armenian side [to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict] posited conditions; the co-chairs accepted them.

“For that reason, Baku is now in an impasse. They demand from it, whereas it does not wish to fulfill these conditions, since thus, it will be clear who is violating the ceasefire regime.”

And reflecting on Azerbaijan’s recent firing a Spike guided missile toward the line of contact of the conflict zone, the former defense minister said, in particular: “They [Azerbaijan] think that they will achieve the settlement of the Karabakh conflict by way of recurrent violations of the ceasefire regime.”

Vagharshak Harutyunyan added, however, that Azerbaijan lost the war, and it cannot resolve the problem for 25 years.