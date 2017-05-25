News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 25
USD
482.13
EUR
538.83
RUB
8.55
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.13
EUR
538.83
RUB
8.55
Show news feed
Armenia ex-official: Azerbaijan lost in military, political terms
12:04, 25.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Azerbaijan is losing in political and military terms, stated Vagharshak Harutyunyan, former Defense Minister of Armenia, speaking to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In his words, during the events that occurred in April of the year past, Baku wished to force the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group Co-Chairs to propose an option that envisions handing over of territories to Azerbaijan. 

“[But] they [Azerbaijan] could not achieve this,” stressed Harutyunyan. “On the contrary, the Armenian side [to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict] posited conditions; the co-chairs accepted them.

“For that reason, Baku is now in an impasse. They demand from it, whereas it does not wish to fulfill these conditions, since thus, it will be clear who is violating the ceasefire regime.” 

And reflecting on Azerbaijan’s recent firing a Spike guided missile toward the line of contact of the conflict zone, the former defense minister said, in particular: “They [Azerbaijan] think that they will achieve the settlement of the Karabakh conflict by way of recurrent violations of the ceasefire regime.”  

Vagharshak Harutyunyan added, however, that Azerbaijan lost the war, and it cannot resolve the problem for 25 years.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
OSCE monitoring: Azerbaijan did not lead OSCE mission to its frontlines
But, in violation of arrangements reached on the procedure of conducting a monitoring, the Azerbaijani side used a surveillance aerostat…
Professor: Corruption in Armenia and Karabakh conflict obstruct cooperation with Iran
In his words, Armenia has a significant place in the Iranian strategy...
 OSCE to conduct monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact
The NKR authorities have expressed their readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring and to ensure the safety of the OSCE Mission members…
 Armenia's Defense Ministry: Video surveillance system increases our capabilities several times
The video surveillance systems are installed along the line of contact...
EU: There is no military solution to Karabakh conflict
The conflict needs an early political settlement in accordance with international law...
Armenia's Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan is unpredictable and adventurous adversary
They are only aimed at exerting psychological pressure on Armenian society...
More in topic
All
Tusk: EU and US do not have common opinion about Russia
Values and principles first - this is what we, Europe and America, should be saying…
OSCE monitoring: Azerbaijan did not lead OSCE mission to its frontlines
But, in violation of arrangements reached on the procedure of conducting a monitoring, the Azerbaijani side used a surveillance aerostat…
CSTO Crisis Response Center will soon start work
It will contribute to increasing the efficiency of the organization’s efforts in this domain, stressed Collective Security Treaty Organization Secretary General Khachaturov…
CSTO Secretary General: Оnly East-West partnership to ensure world security
Several partners have outdated stereotyped approaches to these issues, thus, atmosphere of partnership in East-West relations is needed…
Khachaturov: CSTO is holding talks on participation in UN peacekeeping missions
The Collective Security Treaty Organization has its own peacekeeping potential at its disposal, and it is intended for peace support operations…
 Armenia’s Gegharkunik has new provincial governor
Karen Botoyan has been appointed to this office…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news