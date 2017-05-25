Armenia fallen hero’s relative is among victims of incident outside Turkey ambassador’s residence in Washington

Lucy Usoyan, a relative of military serviceman Kyaram Sloyan who was brutally killed during the brief war in April 2016, also was among the injured during the incident that occurred outside the Turkish ambassador’s residence in Washington, D.C.

Usoyan, who was born in Armenia and is an American Yazidi activist, spoke to Voice of America Armenian Service, regarding this incident that occurred during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s visit to the US.

She said their demonstration against Erdoğan’s visit had begun outside the White House, where solely one minor incident had occurred.

Subsequently, those protesting this visit marched towards the Turkish ambassador’s residence, outside of which a group of Erdoğan supporters already had assembled.

In Usoyan’s words, some of these people ran towards the protesters and started hitting them. Footage shows several men also hitting Lucy, who was on the ground.

As a result, she sustained traumatic brain injury, and it will take six to eight weeks for her to recover.

As per Usoyan, however, the demonstrators had not tried to provoke Erdoğan’s supporters.

She had participated in this demonstration against the Turkish president to demand the protection of Yazidis’ rights, and the recognition of Armenian Genocide.

Lucy Usoyan was three years old when she left Armenia together with her parents. But her numerous relatives are still in Armenia, and one of them was fallen hero Kyaram Sloyan.

During the military aggression which Azerbaijan had unleashed in April of the year past, Azerbaijani soldiers had killed and beheaded serviceman Kyaram Sloyan. Also, these murderers were photographed with their “winning trophy,” and they had posted it on the Internet.