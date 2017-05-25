News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 25
USD
482.13
EUR
538.83
RUB
8.55
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.13
EUR
538.83
RUB
8.55
Show news feed
Resolution condemning Turkey for embassy incident introduced in Congress
12:03, 25.05.2017
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

House Republicans and Democrats introduced a resolution condemning Turkey over the incident that happened outside Turkish embassy in Washington.

Chairman Ed Royce of the House Foreign Affairs Committee was joined today by Ranking Democrat Eliot Engel and the Majority and Minority Leaders of the U.S. House - Reps. Kevin McCarthy and Steny Hoyer - in introducing H.Res.354, condemning the Turkish government's May 16th attack on peaceful protesters in Washington, DC, Armenian National Committee of America reported,

This bipartisan measure will be considered during May 25 meeting of the Foreign Affairs Committee.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
More in topic
All
Tusk: EU and US do not have common opinion about Russia
Values and principles first - this is what we, Europe and America, should be saying…
OSCE monitoring: Azerbaijan did not lead OSCE mission to its frontlines
But, in violation of arrangements reached on the procedure of conducting a monitoring, the Azerbaijani side used a surveillance aerostat…
CSTO Crisis Response Center will soon start work
It will contribute to increasing the efficiency of the organization’s efforts in this domain, stressed Collective Security Treaty Organization Secretary General Khachaturov…
CSTO Secretary General: Оnly East-West partnership to ensure world security
Several partners have outdated stereotyped approaches to these issues, thus, atmosphere of partnership in East-West relations is needed…
Khachaturov: CSTO is holding talks on participation in UN peacekeeping missions
The Collective Security Treaty Organization has its own peacekeeping potential at its disposal, and it is intended for peace support operations…
 Armenia’s Gegharkunik has new provincial governor
Karen Botoyan has been appointed to this office…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news