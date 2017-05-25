Resolution condemning Turkey for embassy incident introduced in Congress

House Republicans and Democrats introduced a resolution condemning Turkey over the incident that happened outside Turkish embassy in Washington.

Chairman Ed Royce of the House Foreign Affairs Committee was joined today by Ranking Democrat Eliot Engel and the Majority and Minority Leaders of the U.S. House - Reps. Kevin McCarthy and Steny Hoyer - in introducing H.Res.354, condemning the Turkish government's May 16th attack on peaceful protesters in Washington, DC, Armenian National Committee of America reported,

This bipartisan measure will be considered during May 25 meeting of the Foreign Affairs Committee.