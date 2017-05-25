ANCA’s Aram Hamparian to testify at hearings on Erdogan-ordered beatings of US protesters

Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) Executive Director Aram Hamparian is set to offer testimony before the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Europe as part of a hearing investigating the May 16th brutal beatings of peaceful American protesters by Turkish President Recep Tayip Erodogan’s bodyguards.

Also testifying at the May 25 hearing are Ms. Lusik Usoyan, Founder and President of the Ezidi Relief Fund and Mr. Murat Yusa, a local businessman and protest organizer. Usoyan and Yusa were victims of the brutal assault on May 16th by President Erdogan’s bodyguards.

On the eve of the hearing, Subcommittee Chairman Dana Rohrabacher (R-CA) commented that “The attack by members of President Erdogan’s security detail on peaceful protesters earlier this month was offensive and showed a deep disrespect for the United States and the value we cherish. Those responsible should be punished as the law allows and I call on our own authorities to make sure such a situation is never again allowed to occur.”

The Subcommittee hearing will follow the full Committee’s consideration of the resolution condemning the attacks and “calling for the perpetrators to be brought to justice and measures to be taken to prevent similar incidents in the future.”

“The ANCA commends Chairman Royce and Ranking Member Engel for introducing H.Res.354, condemning the May 16th beatings of peaceful American protesters by Turkish President Erdogan’s bodyguards,” said ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian. “Even more than a brutal attack on protesters, this is a fundamental attack on the very principles underlying our American democracy – free speech and freedom of assembly. Sadly, Erdogan is able to get away with this brutality in Turkey – but he should never be allowed to export this repression to America or anywhere else in the world.”

ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian was videotaping live at the scene of the May 16th attack, which took place in front of the Turkish Ambassador’s residence where President Erdogan was scheduled to have a closed-door meeting with representatives of The Atlantic Council, a leading think tank in Washington, DC which receives funding from Turkey. Hamparian’s video showed pro-Erdogan forces crossing a police line and beating peaceful protesters – elderly men and several women – who were on the ground bleeding during most of the attack.