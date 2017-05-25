How to create memorable graduation images using the PicsArt app?

Graduation, the last day of school, is an emotional event signaling an important milestone achievement and a start of a new life. This is the time of the year when all social networks are full of graduation images and photo collages.

Graduation photos are what remains with us as a bright memory for the years to come. Most of us care to make sure we have unique and memorable shots to look back to. This is why we want to share some easy-to- do but creative and unique tricks, that will add a special flair to your graduation images making them stand out.

To start, download the PicsArt social photo-editing app available for free for iOS, Android and Microsoft devices, of course if you don’t have it yet. Once you are set, search in the app for #Graduation and #GraduationDay related free-to- edit, user generated stickers (#ftestickers).

Choose any you like and place it on your photos, as simple as that. You can also edit the stickers by resizing, erasing some parts of it or using various photo blending modes.

Moreover, you can create your own stickers using the PicsArt app. Create a sticker of the school uniform from your parents’ graduation images and change your graduation outfit to a retro style look. Or, create a sticker with your first-grade photo and place it instead of your face on a graduation image. Or you can search among 6 million #freetoedit images available on PicsArt to create a sticker you wish to use on your photo.

There are various creative approaches to editing group photos with PicsArt. Try the Tiny Planet tool to bring everyone together into a circle. To do so, open the PicsArt Editor, tap on Effects, choose Distort section and find the Tiny Planet option there.

Apply any Magic Effect to your group images to create a masterpiece from an ordinary photo by tapping Magic Effects in the Editor and choosing the effect that suits your taste the most.

The free PicsArt package Rainbow Dreams will help you create a #Rainbowlight graduation photo, making you shine brightly on your last day at school. To access the package, open the Editor, tap on Add-Ons and download the Rainbow Dreams package. You are free to use any of the package stickers for your photo. Do not forget to change the blending mode to Overlay to make it feel even more natural.

The new Dispersion tool transforms the image or the desired part of the image into small detached triangles. This tool is great for a makeover of your prom dress, even though it could be used for any other photo as well be it the photo of your school building or the road you too to school everyday. The dispersion tool can be found in the Tools section of the editor. To edit a part of the image, select the area you want to disperse and tap Dispersion.

Above are just some tricks we offer. PicsArt has much more: over 3,000 various editing tools, effects, stickers, text and drawing options available to make your graduation and prom images stand out. Explore the app, find the editing options that fit your photos the best, get creative and you will end up with unique and memorable edits that will make you smile every time you look at them.