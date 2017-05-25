News
Khachaturov: CSTO is holding talks on participation in UN peacekeeping missions
14:10, 25.05.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is developing practical matters for the formulation of the mandate to partake in UN peacekeeping missions in third countries, said CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov, speaking to TASS  news agency of Russia.   

In his words, the CSTO has its own peacekeeping potential at its disposal, and it is intended for peace support operations.

“At present, we are developing—jointly with the UN—the practical matters that are related to the legal formulation of the CSTO peacekeeping contingent’s use in UN peace support missions,” noted Khachaturov.

 

 

