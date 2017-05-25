News
Armenia government proposes to form new anticorruption body
15:18, 25.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The government of Armenia has proposed to set up a new anticorruption agency.

The bill on a Corruption Prevention Body was approved at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government.

Accordingly, this agency will monitor official ethics, conflicts of interest, and other requirements for officials.

Also, this body will accept declarations of income.

But these requirements will apply not solely to senior officials, but to the workers in the domains that have high potential corruption risks in Armenia.. 

