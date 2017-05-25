News
OSCE monitoring: Azerbaijan did not lead OSCE mission to its frontlines
14:50, 25.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

In accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Mission on Thursday conducted a planned monitoring of the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, to the west of Seysulan settlement of Martakert Region.

From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring was held by Mihail Olaru (Moldova), Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO); and Simon Tiller (Great Britain), Personal Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO.

From the opposite side of the Line of Contact, the monitoring was conducted by Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova), Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO; and Martin Schuster (Germany), staff member of the Office of the Personal Representative of OSCE CiO.

The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule, and no ceasefire violation was recorded. 

The Azerbaijani side, however, did not lead the OSCE mission to its frontlines, and, in violation of arrangements reached on the procedure of conducting a monitoring, it used a surveillance aerostat.

From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives of the NKR Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defense.

 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
