News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 25
USD
482.01
EUR
540.96
RUB
8.56
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.01
EUR
540.96
RUB
8.56
Show news feed
Armenia government to send dozens of bills to Parliament, for second time
16:20, 25.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The government of Armenia will again send dozens of bills and international agreements to the National Assembly (NA).

Davit Harutyunyan, Interim Government Chief of Staff-Acting Minister, stated the aforementioned at Thursday’s Cabinet session of the interim government.

He noted that, according to new regulations of the NA, the bills that have remained on the agenda of the preceding NA are not automatically put on the agenda of the new NA, and therefore these proposed laws must be submitted to Parliament a second time.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
More in topic
All
US Congressmen: If protesters come back to Turkey embassy, we will be there
“I would encourage protestors to go back to the embassy to protest again…
 Babloyan: EU continues remaining a key partner of Armenia
The National Assembly speaker received a delegation from the European Parliament…
EU and US agree to intensify fight against ISIS
Leaders of the US and European Union institutions agreed to...
 Armenia MOD delegation heads for Russia
It will attend a meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States…
8 people arrested in connection with Manchester attack
Hopkins described the arrests as “significant”...
 Tusk: EU and US do not have common opinion about Russia
Values and principles first - this is what we, Europe and America, should be saying…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news