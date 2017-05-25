Armenia government to send dozens of bills to Parliament, for second time

YEREVAN. – The government of Armenia will again send dozens of bills and international agreements to the National Assembly (NA).

Davit Harutyunyan, Interim Government Chief of Staff-Acting Minister, stated the aforementioned at Thursday’s Cabinet session of the interim government.

He noted that, according to new regulations of the NA, the bills that have remained on the agenda of the preceding NA are not automatically put on the agenda of the new NA, and therefore these proposed laws must be submitted to Parliament a second time.