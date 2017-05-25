News
PM: Roofs in Yerevan shall be one color, this is more beautiful for tourists
17:02, 25.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


YEREVAN. – Roofs in [capital city] Yerevan and in other towns of Armenia shall not be built from dissimilar construction materials and have different colors, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan stated at Thursday’s Cabinet session of the interim government. 

In his words, city improvement and tourism assume a uniform style, and this applies especially to rooftops. As per Karapetyan, roofs in Armenia need to be built from the same construction material and be of one style and color. 

In this connection, the PM instructed Narek Sargsyan, Chairman of the State Committee for Architecture, to make a list of the needed requirements. 

Subsequently, the municipal administrations will examine and consider these requirements during their respective work.

“If we start now, there will be results; also, aimed at expansion of tourism,” concluded Karen Karapetyan.sayatnews, Сегодня 16:32

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
