Thursday
May 25
Thursday
May 25
8 people arrested in connection with Manchester attack
16:31, 25.05.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Eight people have been arrested in connection with terrorist attack in Manchester,  Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said on Thursday.

He said eight people are in custody, while one man was detained on Wednesday and later set free. Hopkins described the arrests as “significant”, The Guardian reported.

The suicide bombing happened on May 22 following a pop concert by the US singer Ariana Grande. At least 22 people, including 12 children, were killed, 64 were receiving hospital treatment, some as outpatients, and 20 people remained in critical care. In addition, nine people, most of whom are teenagers, are considered missing.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
