EU and US agree to intensify fight against ISIS

Leaders of the US and European Union institutions agreed to intensify the fight against the terrorist group Islamic State during Brussels meeting, the EU source told reporters, RIA Novosti noted.

US President Donald Trump met with chairmen of the European Council and European Commission Donald Tusk and Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels on Thursday.

Later, EU High Representativet Federica Mogherini and European Parliament president Antonio Tajani joined them.

According to the source, the US also expressed its approval of the EU's sanctions against North Korea.