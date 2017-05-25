News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 25
USD
482.01
EUR
540.96
RUB
8.56
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.01
EUR
540.96
RUB
8.56
Show news feed
EU and US agree to intensify fight against ISIS
17:42, 25.05.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Leaders of the US and European Union institutions agreed to intensify the fight against the terrorist group Islamic State during Brussels meeting, the EU source told reporters, RIA Novosti noted.

US President Donald Trump met with chairmen of the European Council and European Commission Donald Tusk and Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels on Thursday.

Later,  EU High Representativet Federica Mogherini and European Parliament president Antonio Tajani joined them.

According to the source, the US also expressed its approval of the EU's sanctions against North Korea.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Babloyan: EU continues remaining a key partner of Armenia
The National Assembly speaker received a delegation from the European Parliament…
Trump and Tusk fail to agree on trade and ecology
Some issues, such as climate and trade, remained open...
 Tusk: EU and US do not have common opinion about Russia
Values and principles first - this is what we, Europe and America, should be saying…
Human Rights Watch urges EU to make rights central to Erdogan meeting
EU leaders should signal that discussion of upgraded economic cooperation is dependent on Ankara’s willingness to tackle its human rights…
 Nalbandian: Armenia expects to sign agreement with EU during Brussels summit
2016 was a special year for the Armenia-EU cooperation...
 Armenia Parliament: Azerbaijan must recognize Karabakh’s right to self-determination
Deputy speaker Sharmazanov received the senior political counselor at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development…
More in topic
All
US Congressmen: If protesters come back to Turkey embassy, we will be there
“I would encourage protestors to go back to the embassy to protest again…
 Babloyan: EU continues remaining a key partner of Armenia
The National Assembly speaker received a delegation from the European Parliament…
Armenia MOD delegation heads for Russia
It will attend a meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States…
8 people arrested in connection with Manchester attack
Hopkins described the arrests as “significant”...
 Armenia government to send dozens of bills to Parliament, for second time
The proposed laws that have remained on the agenda of the preceding National Assembly are not automatically put on the agenda of the new one, said the interim government chief of staff-acting minister…
Tusk: EU and US do not have common opinion about Russia
Values and principles first - this is what we, Europe and America, should be saying…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news