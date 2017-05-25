Experts of Russian Defense Ministry visit Armenia

YEREVAN. - A working meeting between the representatives of the Armenian Defense Ministry and their Russian counterparts was held in the Administrative Complex of the ministry in Yerevan on Thursday.

The Russian experts arrived in the Armenian capital according to the plan of bilateral military cooperation between Armenian and Russian Defense Ministries for 2017.

During the meeting the project of the Protocol “On making amendments to the Armenian-Russian agreement on cooperation in the sphere of military dispatch service signed on 2 December 2013” and issues related to the further implementation of signing procedures were discussed, the press-service of the Armenian Defense Ministry informed Armenian News – NEWS.am.

The protocol stipulates making amendments to the aforementioned Agreement and appendixes, which establish the procedure for supplying military correspondence via post courier network.

At the meeting other issues related to bilateral cooperation were discussed as well.