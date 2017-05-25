News
Aurora Humanitarian Index: Trump and Merkel are in the best position to solve migrant crisis
17:46, 25.05.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Despite very different views, head of the Roman Catholic Church Pope Francis, British Premier Theresa May and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad are equally perceived by the world as leaders capable of solving the migrant crisis.

Despite the fact that according to the published results of Aurora Humanitarian Index  2017 the majority of respondents agree that it is necessary to help the refugees, only 37 percent are ready to host them in their own country. According to the other 42 percent, their countries hosted too many refugees. The respondents from 12 countries considered Germany, France and US as countries, which hosted the largest number of refugees. At the same time, 44 percent of the respondents think that national minorities pose a threat to their countries. This index is growing especially in Great Britain (56 percent), Kenya (56 percent), Turkey (55 percent) and France (54 percent).  

32 percent of the respondents found it hard to name a world leader, who could solve the migrant crisis. According to the respondents, US President Donald Trump (33 percent) and Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel (31 percent) are in the best position to find a solution to this issue.

In contrast, according to Aurora Humanitarian Index 2016, 46 percent of the respondents considered US President Barack Obama to be the most capable world leader to solve the migrant crisis. 

