US Congressmen: If protesters come back to Turkey embassy, we will be there

The U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee is discussing the resolution condemning Turkey over the incident that happened outside Turkish embassy in Washington on May 16.

Several members of the committee condemned the acts of Turkish leader’s “bullies” who were attacking peaceful protesters.

Speaking during the Committee meeting, Rep. Ted Poe said Turkey is ruled by “dictator Erdogan” who undermined Turkish democratic institutions and now thinks he can bring it to Washington D.C. – the seat of democracy.

Erdogan gave tacit approval as he was watching how his bullies were beating unarmed protestors, the Congressman said.

“I would encourage protestors to go back to the embassy to protest again,” he said.

His remark was interrupted by Rep. Dana Rohrabacher who asked whether Congressman Poe would join him outside the Turkish embassy to protect the protesters if they do return.

“Yes, I will,” Poe added.