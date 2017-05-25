News
Thursday
May 25
News
Garo Paylan: Genocide is committed every day in Turkey
18:58, 25.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Non-democratic Turkey will never recognize the Armenian Genocide and apologize, Garo Paylan, Istanbul-Armenian MP of the opposition pro-Kurdish People's Democratic Party (HDP) of Turkey, said in an interview with Horizon weekly.

In his words, if crimes are still being committed now, the old ones cannot be recognized. “In Turkey Genocide is committed every day. Every day our co-chairmen and deputies are killed and imprisoned, just as it happened in 1915. We should first and foremost put an end to these crimes, and then return to democracy and peace. Only then can Turkey recognize the Armenian Genocide,” Paylan said.

“That crime was committed in Turkey and we should face it in Turkey,” he added.

In the deputy’s words, two years ago Turkey was close to recognizing the Armenian Genocide but Erdoğan’s nationalist alliance undermined that process and will never recognize the Genocide. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
