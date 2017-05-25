News
Thursday
May 25
News
Armenian Territorial Administration Minister introduced new governor of Gegharkunik
19:28, 25.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Acting Minister of Territorial Administration and Development of Armenia, Davit Lokyan, on Thursday introduced to the administration of Gegharkunik province of Armenia the newly-appointed province governor, Karen Botoyan,.

“Today we entrust him the very heavy responsibility of governing Gegharkunik province. Irrespective of the amount of work carried out in this province, we have lot to do and you should settle down to this work,”Lokyan said.

The acting minister thanked former governor Rafik Grigoryan for the joint work, noting that thanks to him in the recent years serious changes have been launched in the province, which has lots of issues.

Grigoryan, for his part, thanked for the joint work, assuring that he will continue contributing to the solution of the issues of the province through his activity as an MP.

Governor Karen Batoyan expressed gratitude for the confidence of the Armenian President and Prime Minister. He also noted that he has seen a team work in the province. “I am confident that with the same team—the staff of the province administration—we will also implement the tasks set before us,” Botoyan noted. 

