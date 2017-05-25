Armenian President receives delegation of European Parliament Committee on Foreign Affairs

YEREVAN. - President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on Thursday received the delegation led by Chair of the Committee on Foreign Affairs (AFET) of the European Parliament, David McAllister, who is in Armenia on the sidelines of a regional visit.

At the meeting, reference was made to the agenda of Armenia-EU bilateral relations, important and pressing issues of the domestic and foreign policy of Armenia, as well as regional issues and challenges, the press-service of the Armenian President’s Office informed Armenian News – NEWS.am.

Sarsgyan expressed satisfaction with the fact that in the recent years Armenia has achieved significant progress in the bilateral relations with the EU. He stressed that the country is interested in and willing to expand the existing partnership relations with the EU in all the spheres possible. According to the President, the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement and the partnership priorities for 2017-2020 are the most important guidelines for the bilateral cooperation. The mutual commitments expressed therein will give a new impetus to the large-scale political and economic reforms in Armenia, he noted.

Apart from this, the President underscored the importance of inter-parliamentary relations and frequent communication between the deputies in terms of developing the relations between Armenia and EU.

At the meeting, Serzh Sargsyan also congratulated Mr McAllister on assuming the post of the Chair of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, wishing him good luck.

David McAllister, for his part, thanked the Armenian President for the reception and congratulations, stressing that the European Parliament attaches great importance to the relations of Armenia with the countries of the region and is interested in the enhancement of democracy, as well as establishment of stability and peace in the entire region.

By the end of the meeting, President Sargsyan responded to the questions of interest to the deputies of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, which related to the domestic and foreign policy of Armenia, its relations with the neighboring countries, regional issues and the settlement process of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.