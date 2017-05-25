News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 25
USD
482.01
EUR
540.96
RUB
8.56
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.01
EUR
540.96
RUB
8.56
Show news feed
Armenian President receives delegation of European Parliament Committee on Foreign Affairs
20:19, 25.05.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. - President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on Thursday received the delegation led by Chair of the Committee on Foreign Affairs (AFET) of the European Parliament, David McAllister, who is in Armenia on the sidelines of a regional visit.

At the meeting, reference was made to the agenda of Armenia-EU bilateral relations, important and pressing issues of the domestic and foreign policy of Armenia, as well as regional issues and challenges, the press-service of the Armenian President’s Office informed Armenian News – NEWS.am.

Sarsgyan expressed satisfaction with the fact that in the recent years Armenia has achieved significant progress in the bilateral relations with the EU. He stressed that the country is interested in and willing to expand the existing partnership relations with the EU in all the spheres possible. According to the President, the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement and the partnership priorities for 2017-2020 are the most important guidelines for the bilateral cooperation. The mutual commitments expressed therein will give a new impetus to the large-scale political and economic reforms in Armenia, he noted.   

Apart from this, the President underscored the importance of inter-parliamentary relations and frequent communication between the deputies in terms of developing the relations between Armenia and EU. 

At the meeting, Serzh Sargsyan also congratulated Mr McAllister on assuming the post of the Chair of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, wishing him good luck. 

David McAllister, for his part, thanked the Armenian President for the reception and congratulations, stressing that the European Parliament attaches great importance to the relations of Armenia with the countries of the region and is interested in the enhancement of democracy, as well as establishment of stability and peace in the entire region.

By the end of the meeting, President Sargsyan responded to the questions of interest to the deputies of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, which related to the domestic and foreign policy of Armenia, its relations with the neighboring countries, regional issues and the settlement process of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
OSCE monitoring: Azerbaijan did not lead OSCE mission to its frontlines
But, in violation of arrangements reached on the procedure of conducting a monitoring, the Azerbaijani side used a surveillance aerostat…
OSCE to conduct monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact
The NKR authorities have expressed their readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring and to ensure the safety of the OSCE Mission members…
 OSCE Chairperson urges to exert special efforts towards deredicalizing youth
Apart from this, he noted that despite terror, Europeans should remain committed to the traditional lifestyle and not allow being intimidated...
 Erdogan hopes OSCE Minsk Group will soon find solution to Karabakh conflict
President Erdogan agreed that the BSEC is not a platform for the discussion of the Karabakh issue...
 Analyst: Minsk Group statement also strong reaction in wake of closure of OSCE Yerevan office
“This latest, more assertive OSCE statement clearly identifies the nature of the violations…
 Armenia Parliament: Minsk Group statement shows that our diplomacy is successful
“We will continue to strengthen parliamentary diplomacy,” said speaker Babloyan…
More in topic
All
Armenian Territorial Administration Minister introduced new governor of Gegharkunik
The acting minister thanked former governor Rafik Grigoryan for the joint work...
 Russian MFA says new UN envoy may move to NY in summer
He will present the candidacy of Nebenzi in the State Duma...
Yelk bloc appoints faction head in Yerevan Council of Elders
Apart from this, Tehmina Vardanyan was elected the faction secretary of Yelk...
 House Committee passes resolution condemning Turkey for embassy incident
“Armed members of President Erdogan’s security detail savagely beat, choked and kicked protesters…
 Armenian president has new aide
President of Armenian Serzh Sargsyan on Thursday signed a decree on appointing...
 Garo Paylan: Genocide is committed every day in Turkey
“That crime was committed in Turkey and we should face it in Turkey,” he added...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news