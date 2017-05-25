European Parliament representative: EU urges Armenia to launch reforms in a number of spheres

YEREVAN. - The European Union urges the Armenian authorities to launch reforms in a number of spheres, Chair of the Committee on Foreign Affairs (AFET) of the European Parliament, David McAllister, told journalists on Thursday.

In his words, the members of the European Parliament delegation held a meeting with the Armenian civil society members on Thursday morning. During the meeting the latter provided the delegation members updated information on various issues related to the rule of law and fundamental freedoms, abuses by the law enforcement authorities, family violence, and freedom of press, the Chair added.

Mr McAllister thus urged the Armenian authorities to launch reforms in order to solve the aforementioned issues.