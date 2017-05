McCallister: EU's Eastern Partnership policy is not a zero-sum game

Maria Guleghina: Although I am a multi-national child, something Armenian won inside me

Vardan Aramyan re-appointed to post of Armenia’s Finance Minister

Armenia's Diaspora Minister re-appointed

Sharmazanov: There are no teams in our party, our political team leader is Serzh Sargsyan

Armenia’s Transport Minister re-appointed

Ignati Araqelyan to continue heading Armenia's Agriculture Ministry

Armenian Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources re-appointed

Vigen Sargsyan re-appointed Armenian Defense Minister

Armenia has new Justice Minister

Armenian Diaspora Minister to leave for Buenos Aires

Edward Nalbandian to continue holding office of Armenian FM

Armenia’s Minister of International Economic Integration and Reforms re-appointed

Armenian Minister of Economic Development and Investments re-appointed

European Parliament representative: EU urges Armenia to launch reforms in a number of spheres

Armenian President appoints new chief of military police

David McAllister: Closing of OSCE Office in Yerevan is the issue of OSCE and not EU

Armenian President receives delegation of European Parliament Committee on Foreign Affairs

European Parliament representative: Status quo in Karabakh is unacceptable

Teenage boy falls off Yerevan’s Davtashen bridge and dies

Armenian Territorial Administration Minister introduced new governor of Gegharkunik

Russian MFA says new UN envoy may move to NY in summer

Yelk bloc appoints faction head in Yerevan Council of Elders

House Committee passes resolution condemning Turkey for embassy incident

Armenian president has new aide

Garo Paylan: Genocide is committed every day in Turkey

Brad Sherman: Erdogan’s security personnel should not be given visas

US Congressmen: If protesters come back to Turkey embassy, we will be there

Babloyan: EU continues remaining a key partner of Armenia

Dollar continues losing ground in Armenia

Aurora Humanitarian Index: Trump and Merkel are in the best position to solve migrant crisis

EU and US agree to intensify fight against ISIS

Armenia MOD delegation heads for Russia

Experts of Russian Defense Ministry visit Armenia

Trump and Tusk fail to agree on trade and ecology

PM: Roofs in Yerevan shall be one color, this is more beautiful for tourists

8 people arrested in connection with Manchester attack

Karabakh President awards schoolchildren

Armenia residents will have access to government services by mobile phones

Armenia government to send dozens of bills to Parliament, for second time

Armenia government proposes to form new anticorruption body

Tusk: EU and US do not have common opinion about Russia

OSCE monitoring: Azerbaijan did not lead OSCE mission to its frontlines

CSTO Crisis Response Center will soon start work

CSTO Secretary General: Оnly East-West partnership to ensure world security

Khachaturov: CSTO is holding talks on participation in UN peacekeeping missions

Armenia national postal service to be privatized

2.94% of Georgia’s population is Armenian Apostolic Church parishioners

How to create memorable graduation images using the PicsArt app?

Armenia’s Gegharkunik has new provincial governor

Armenia official: New law on information freedom can become anticorruption tool

Secretary General: NATO to agree to join anti-ISIS coalition

ANCA’s Aram Hamparian to testify at hearings on Erdogan-ordered beatings of US protesters

Armenia ex-official: Azerbaijan lost in military, political terms

Resolution condemning Turkey for embassy incident introduced in Congress

Bomb-making workshop found in Manchester attackers home

Armenia fallen hero’s relative is among victims of incident outside Turkey ambassador’s residence in Washington

Theresa May to confront Trump over Manchester leaks

Woman detained over Manchester attack

Turkey teen kills her father over smartphone

Global oil prices are up

Newspaper: Armenia President holds talks at MOD

Noah’s Ark discovered on Mount Ararat?

Suicide bombers kill 3 police officers in Indonesia

Glendale artist joins Armenia Culture Week in Japan

US Congressmen urge to condemn attack on peaceful protestors outside Turkish Embassy

Protests in Brazil grow into clashes with police

Pope Francis asks Melania Trump what she feeds her husband

Terrorism to be key topic at NATO summit

Berlin to discuss situation round Incirlik Air Base at NATO summit

Hovannisian: ORO Bloc forces will decide whether to act together or separately

Armenia Defense Minister, Chinese Ambassador discuss collaboration

Armenia president meets with armed forces command staff

Armenian banks to regularly hold pen tests against hackers

Official: Only 10% of Diaspora Armenians have visited their homeland

Official: Average tourist spends $800 in Armenia

Professor: Corruption in Armenia and Karabakh conflict obstruct cooperation with Iran

Trump: Meeting with Pope Francis determines me to pursue peace

Armenia State Tourism Committee: We want to facilitate visa regime for Japanese guests

CBA representative: Interest rate is dropping in Armenia

PM: Armenia stands ready to provide necessary support to Iranian businessmen

Dollar continues to decline in Armenia

Armenia FM: Barbarism has declared war against civilized world

G7 leaders to focus on Manchester attack and relations with Russia

General Vicar of Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople resigns

World Information Technology and Services Alliance chief to visit Armenia

Armenia acting agriculture minister delivers report to President (PHOTOS)

Man with knife detained near Buckingham Palace

Economist: Armenia recorded 13% industrial growth

Armenia government considers Doing Business 2017

Human Rights Watch urges EU to make rights central to Erdogan meeting

About 20 people are in critical condition after Manchester attack

Armenia PM to head for Russia

Realtor: Armenia banks are not ready to reduce mortgage rates

Expert: Armenia is not ready to allow investments

Brussels authorities ban any mass actions near Erdogan's hotel

Mkrtchyan: We will participate in translating textbooks of Armenian schools in Georgia

Pope-Trump meeting lasts around 30 minutes

California Senate approves additional $3 million to Armenian American Museum

Economist: Armenia recorded 5.7% economic activity in first 4 months of 2017