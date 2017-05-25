Sharmazanov: There are no teams in our party, our political team leader is Serzh Sargsyan

There can be no contradiction within our party, Spokesperson for the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) Eduard Sharmazanov told journalists after the RPA Executive Body meeting on Thursday, referring to the information about the tension between the Armenian PM and RPA elite.

“There can be no tension within our party. These are concocted claims. There are no teams in our party. The leader of our political team is Serzh Sargsyan. The Prime Minister is the Deputy Chairman of RPA. Mr President is the political head of that team, including the prime minister. We have elected President Serzh Sargsyan [as the Chairman of our party]. Please don’t look for something that doesn’t exist,” Sharmazanov said.