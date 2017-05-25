News
Maria Guleghina: Although I am a multi-national child, something Armenian won inside me
22:21, 25.05.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Culture

YEREVAN. - Opera singer Maria Guleghina has arrived in Armenia to attend the Aurora Prize Ceremony. She told the journalists in Zvartnots Airport that this is an important event for Armenians.

“When I heard that this prize was organized on the occasion of the 100th anniversary [of the Armenian Genocide], I realized how correct and humane it is to remember the people who once helped us at a moment when that was actually impossible. This is a very important prize. And may God give health to the people who invented it. That is simply  amazing! Aurora is the most important prize for us, Armenians, since exactly we need help. I will break into tears now,” Gulegina said, hardly able to control her emotions.  

Referring to the Armenian Genocide and her Armenian roots, the singer noted that her ancestors escaped from Erzurum city [of Western Armenia, now Turkey] and settled in Georgia. “Armenian music was always playing at home. I was told stories and made to read “40 Days of Musa Dagh” and “Wounds of Armenia” since my childhood. I grew up on this. Although I am a very multi-national child, something Armenian won inside me,” Gulehgina said. 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
