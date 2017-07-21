Kirk Kerkorian’s investment firm sells property and assets

Late American-Armenian millionaire Kirk Kerkorian's Tracinda Corp investment firm has been slowly walking away from Las Vegas, as directed by his will.
In addition to recently selling down its stake in MGM Resorts, the company Kerkorian founded, Tracinda recently unloaded a condo unit at the luxurious
Mandarin Oriental. Purchased in 2010 for $3.6 million, the selling price was just $2 million, casino.org reported.
Tracinda Corp is named after Kerkorian’s two daughters, Tracy and Linda. The directive to dissolve Tracinda’s holdings in MGM and sell off other assets stems from Kerkorian’s decision to leave most of his estimated $4 billion fortune to charitable endeavors.
The well-known Armenian-American businessman and philanthropist Kirk Kerkorian died at the age of 98 in 2015.