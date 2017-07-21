UN Security Council has adopted a resolution urging all states to strengthen measures immediately against terrorist organizations.

The Security Council has included eight individuals and organizations in the "black" list of terrorists, and has also urged the states not to allow using of information and communication technologies for terrorist purposes, UN News Centre reported.

The resolution says that members of the Council expressed serious concern about militant extremist ideology and actions of ISIS and Al-Qaeda and the growing presence of their branches worldwide.

The Security Council again strongly urged all the states to stop supply of oil and trade of cultural items from areas that are under the control of terrorists. The Council reiterated the inadmissibility of providing financial and any other support to Al-Qaeda, ISIS and other terrorist organizations.