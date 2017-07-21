News
News
UN Security Council expands "black" list of terrorists
11:32, 21.07.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

UN Security Council has adopted a resolution urging all states  to strengthen measures immediately against terrorist organizations.

The Security Council has included eight individuals and organizations in the "black" list of terrorists, and has also urged the states not to allow using of information and communication technologies for terrorist purposes, UN News Centre reported.

The resolution says that members of the Council expressed serious concern about militant extremist ideology and actions of ISIS and  Al-Qaeda and the growing presence of their branches worldwide.

The Security Council again strongly urged all the states to stop supply of oil and trade of cultural items from areas that are under the control of terrorists. The Council reiterated the inadmissibility of providing financial and any other support to Al-Qaeda, ISIS and other terrorist organizations.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
